Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of II-VI worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

