Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 11,410 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Medpace worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.