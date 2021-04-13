ScPrime 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,748.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $4,748.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,919,945 coins and its circulating supply is 34,236,334 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

