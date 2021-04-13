SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Sells $502,800.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEAS opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

