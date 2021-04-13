SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.21.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,712 shares of company stock worth $844,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEAS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,722. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

