Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $959,984.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00274532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00707429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,039.47 or 0.99145902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.40 or 0.00966698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,809,897 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

