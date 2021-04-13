Selfkey (KEY) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $101.04 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

