Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Monday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 151,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,519. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

