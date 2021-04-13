SF Capital Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. SF Capital has a market cap of $88,553.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00065330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00673761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,513.34 or 0.99537838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00918710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

