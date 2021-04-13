Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.35. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

