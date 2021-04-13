Shaw Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

