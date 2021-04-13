Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

