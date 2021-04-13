Shopping (SPI) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $186.92 or 0.00297231 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $181.99 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,586 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.