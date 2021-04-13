Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313 ($4.09).

SUMO stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The company has a market capitalization of £609.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.90.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

