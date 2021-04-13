Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Grows By 2,661.5%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 2,661.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AENZ stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

