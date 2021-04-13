Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Grows By 728.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CDMOP stock remained flat at $$25.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

