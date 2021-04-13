Short Interest in Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Decreases By 97.8%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLCF remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Awilco Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Awilco Drilling alerts:

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.