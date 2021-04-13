Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Expands By 243.5%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BIOYF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 16,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

