Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Drops By 73.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MVF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 85,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,985. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 359,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

