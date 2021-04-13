Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Drops By 85.0%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,414.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $65,446. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,183. Central Securities has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

