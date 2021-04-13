Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Grows By 294.2%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $700.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

