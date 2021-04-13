Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Grows By 858.3%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 858.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of China Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,197. China Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get China Chemical alerts:

About China Chemical

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for China Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.