Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 92.5%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 1,991,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

