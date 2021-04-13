Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Increases By 16,442.1%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a growth of 16,442.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

