Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 91.9%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eguana Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 237,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,373. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

