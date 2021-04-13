Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Rises By 1,043.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 1,043.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,716. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

