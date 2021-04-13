Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 834.0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 834.0% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,947. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

