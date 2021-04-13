Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Grows By 8,100.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

