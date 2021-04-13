Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Declines By 99.7%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEEXF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

