Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 525.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 525.8% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 on Tuesday. 516,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,157. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

