Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 74.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.