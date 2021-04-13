Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Rises By 292.3%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

