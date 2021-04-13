Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases By 540.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

