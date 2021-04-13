Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 871.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 871.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 58,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.