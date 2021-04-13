Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Grows By 245.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of KNWN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 24,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,052. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

