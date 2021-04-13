Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Declines By 99.5%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 2,828,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.07 on Tuesday. 74,154,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,092,688. Labor Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.