Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Drops By 96.9%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

