Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Decreases By 82.7%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

MRETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRETF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

