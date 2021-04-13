Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 368.7%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 59,934,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,345,406. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

