Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Decreases By 89.2%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMMC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

