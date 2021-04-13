Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Drops By 75.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY remained flat at $$34.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

