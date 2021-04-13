Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Increases By 1,700.0%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIELY opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Shanghai Electric Group has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

