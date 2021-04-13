Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 68.1%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.