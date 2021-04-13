Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declines By 69.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

