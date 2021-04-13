Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Drops By 94.4%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIBLF remained flat at $$5.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

