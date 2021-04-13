Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Grows By 500.0%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

