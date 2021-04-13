Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 1,257.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIBE remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Sibling Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

