Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

