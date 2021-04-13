Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.