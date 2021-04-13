Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider J Duncan Smith Sells 69,366 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08.

On Monday, April 5th, J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,700. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

